Facebook announced at the beginning of this Monday night (4.Oct.2021) that the company’s social networks are back in operation all over the world. Facebook and Instagram regained the connection from 7pm. WhatsApp took longer and, at 8pm, it still had instability. The platforms were off the air around 12:00 (GMT).

The company did not disclose what would have caused the platforms to fall. On your Twitter profile, Facebook published, at 7:33 pm: