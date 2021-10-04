Facebook announced at the beginning of this Monday night (4.Oct.2021) that the company’s social networks are back in operation all over the world. Facebook and Instagram regained the connection from 7pm. WhatsApp took longer and, at 8pm, it still had instability. The platforms were off the air around 12:00 (GMT).
The company did not disclose what would have caused the platforms to fall. On your Twitter profile, Facebook published, at 7:33 pm:
“To the huge community of people and companies around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and we’re happy to report that they’re getting back online now. Thanks for putting up with us”, said Facebook.
.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter
h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}
Also in your account on Twitter, WhatsApp apologized for the crash and said it was making the messenger work again “slowly and gradually”.
“We apologize to everyone who couldn’t use WhatsApp today. We are starting to get WhatsApp back to work slowly and carefully. Thank you very much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.” declared WhatsApp.
Throughout the afternoon and early evening, social networking sites wouldn’t load on computers and wouldn’t update to mobile apps. The problem occurred all over the world. The instability caused the company’s shares to fall 5.91% Nasdaq, the main US technology index.
it was the worst “blackout” from Facebook since 2008, when a “bug” left the social network down for 1 day. During the crash that happened 13 years ago, the network had 80 million users. Currently, according to the data company statist, the number is 2.8 billion. In 2019, a configuration error on the servers also left the social network down, but for 1 hour.
Leave a Reply