Facebook is developing a special application called The Re-Entry App, which will allow people released from prison to quickly adjust to life. He writes about this on March 25 Bloomberg with a link to the notification that appeared to some users of the social network Instagram.

It is noted that the announcement offered service members to gain access to the platform through registration. Facebook later removed the post from public access. At the moment, the main goal of such a development is to eliminate the problems associated with adaptation in society among representatives of this social community, said the representative of the company.

Earlier in March, it was revealed that Facebook plans to create a version of the Instagram photo-sharing app for children under 13. Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah emphasized that it is now necessary to develop a safe version exclusively for children, as the application policy prohibits its use by persons under the specified age.

In early February, it was reported that Instagram had tightened its policy on hate speech, and the accounts of those who allowed them would now be removed.