Caregivers who keep each other informed about the well-being of their loved one via WhatsApp. Influencers who earn their income through Instagram. Minimums without a telephone subscription who depend on Facebook Messenger for their communication. A global outage shut down large swaths of this type of online traffic for hours on Monday night.

Competing platforms like Signal messaging service reported a large influx of new users, and glee quickly turned into jokes on Twitter. On the stock exchange, parent company Facebook recorded its worst figures for more than a year with a drop of 5 percent soon after the outage.

1Who will be affected by this outage?

Facebook serves almost three billion people worldwide, WhatsApp has two billion users and Instagram one billion – together the three form one large company.

The website DownDetector reported hundreds of thousands of outages per hour from around the world. Facebook employees could not receive messages to their Facebook email address. Some couldn’t even enter the office because their access passes no longer worked, reported a reporter by The New York Times.

2Is the timing of this outage a coincidence?

The outage came after whistleblower Frances Haugen told US TV the night before about how young users are being harmed by Instagram use. The former Facebook employee took tens of thousands of copies of documents in her last weeks at the company and leaked them to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Based on these documents, the newspaper described, among other things, how the company applies its own rules with prominent users less strictly. The newspaper also revealed that the group has long realized that the photo app of its subsidiary Instagram can seriously damage the mental health of teenage girls.

Whether there is a connection between the heated anger towards Facebook and the crippling malfunction is unclear. Whistleblower Haugen will be heard in the US Senate this Tuesday.

3Could it also be an outside cyber attack?

This was immediately taken into account. But Facebook employees didn’t seem likely on Monday evening, because the systems of the various apps are not integrated in such a way that they can all be switched off in one fell swoop.

Experts mainly pointed to the so-called Domain Name System (DNS), nicknamed the Internet phone book. The system connects users to their destination.

4How exceptional is this outage?

Individually, services like these sometimes drop out, but these types of disruptions are usually resolved quickly. The fact that all services fail at the same time is exceptional and seems to indicate a more fundamental problem.

Users in the Netherlands

12.4 million whatsapp has 12.4 million users in the Netherlands 10.4 million facebook 10.4 million 5.9 million Instagram 5.9 million

