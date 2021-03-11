Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, during his speech in Barcelona in 2014.

Mark Zukerberg was one of the guest stars in various editions of the Mobile World Congress. This year, however, the company he founded and presides over, Facebook, will not participate in the event. And neither will Oracle. Both have been added this Thursday to the list of large casualties of the technology fair that will take place in Barcelona at the end of June.

Ericsson, Nokia and Sony already announced on Tuesday and Wednesday their intention not to physically participate in the Barcelona event, due to the risk that the coronavirus pandemic still poses for an event that plans to bring together tens of thousands of people.

The intention of some of them is to maintain some kind of virtual presence in the show that will be held between June 28 and July 1 at the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat fairgrounds. But his announcement raises the pressure on a possible domino effect in large companies, just as it happened a year ago. Then the impact ended up forcing GSMA, the technological employer that organizes the fair, to cancel it.

The organizers have maintained this Thursday without substantial modifications the intention to celebrate the Mobile on the same dates and under the same conditions. “We are continuing with the same planning and without any type of change,” GSMA sources told the EFE agency. The intention is that between 40,000 and 50,000 people attend the show. The most important loss for GSMA will be the absence of Ericsson, which planned to participate with its own pavilion.

Another setback for business tourism

The decisions of Facebook and Oracle come the same day that Barcelona’s business tourism has received another blow. ISE (Integrated Systems Europe), the largest audiovisual fair in the world, intends to keep its appointment scheduled for June, but with a reduced edition of two days (compared to the four initially planned) and, above all, distributed with three other cities , given the caution required by the participating companies.

The organization had given participating companies a deadline that expired last Friday to decide their participation in the edition. Industry sources say that a good number were betting on not having to travel to Barcelona, ​​so the management has planned to hold four regional shows, each in a different week. In Barcelona the appointment is scheduled for June 1 and 2, and will be followed by Munich (June 8 and 9), Amsterdam (June 15 and 16) and London (June 23 and 24).

“We have made this decision after extensive discussions with our exhibitors during the last months and, more especially, these last 10 days. There has always been a clear demand for a four-day ISE in Barcelona in June. However, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and international travel continues, which means that we cannot carry out ISE 2021 in its traditional format, ”explained Integrated Systems Events CEO Mike Blackman.