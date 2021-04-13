The Oversight Board was created by Facebook in 2020 in response to criticism for its handling of problematic content. Oversight Board / Facebook Inc

Facebook and Instagram users will be able to appeal from this Tuesday on the content (publications, statuses, photos, videos, comments and actions) that the company has deleted or kept on its platforms. It is a new measure promoted by the Supervisory Board (Oversight Board, in English) a body created by Facebook Inc as a supreme court in response to criticism for its handling of problematic content.

“If the content was removed from Facebook or Instagram and a user did not agree with the decision, they can now appeal to the Supervisory Board,” explains Guy Rosen, Vice President of Integrity at Facebook Inc, it’s a statement released today by the company. Users can request directly to this court —Which has been operating as an independent body since October 2020— to rule on the content that has been deleted or kept in its place on social networks, either by the decision of algorithms or internal rules of Facebook. This new option will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Before this change, the cases of Facebook and Instagram users who reached an appeal process could only be resolved by the company itself, which since October decided whether or not to request the Supervisory Board to review the case. Furthermore, they could only appeal for content that had been removed. Now him court You can make your own decisions more independently and you will listen to cases of content that has not been removed despite user reports. “As with all Facebook products, we will implement the ability to appeal content left with the Oversight Board to people around the world to ensure the stability of the product experience for users,” says Rosen. The new measure comes after remarks by researchers and civil rights groups who had criticized the court “for its limited scope.”

The court has revealed, according to cited information for Reuters, which has received more than 300,000 appeals from users since it opened in October. In addition, it has ruled on seven cases, announcing the first in January. In the coming weeks, the Oversight Board is also expected to decide whether to maintain Facebook’s indefinite suspension of former United States President Donald Trump, imposed by the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

How to report and appeal?

The company has explained in a statement how the procedure will be. First, users dissatisfied with any publication or deletion of it on Facebook or Instagram, must inform Facebook through the link “Report” next to the content. Then Facebook will make a decision based on your judgment, standards, and experiences. The reporter will receive a board referral ID in their Inbox and from there, if they are not satisfied, they can appeal Facebook’s decision to the Oversight Board.

