The paid blue check is also coming for Instagram and Facebook. This was announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself who explained in a post that “this week the Meta Verified program will be implemented, a subscription service that allows you to verify your account, offering users the blue verification badge, additional protection from representation and direct access to customer support.

The program will be tested this week in Australia and New Zealand before rolling out to other markets at a cost of $11.99 a month on the web or $14.99 a month on iOS.