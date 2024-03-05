UpdateFacebook, Messenger and Instagram suffered a global outage for a long time on Tuesday afternoon. This was caused by a 'technical problem', parent company Meta reports. The outage started around 4:00 PM Dutch time, about an hour and a half later, more and more users reported that the problems were over.
