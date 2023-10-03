Home page World

Meta Group, known for Facebook and Instagram, is considering launching a new subscription service for European users.

Menlo Park / Bielefeld – This service would allow users to use both Facebook and Instagram without using advertising. Alternatively, users could continue to use the platforms for free but would receive personalized advertising, the Wall Street Journal reports. NEXTG.TV already reported on the last month Meta’s plansbut the prices were not yet known.

Name of the service SNA (Subscription No Ads) Purpose Ad-free use of Facebook and Instagram alternative Free to use with personalized advertising Monthly Fee (Desktop) 10 euros for Facebook or Instagram Monthly fee (mobile) Approximately 13 euros (due to commissions for in-app payments) background New EU regulations could restrict personalized advertising

Instagram and Facebook will be chargeable: Fee structure for desktop and mobile

To use Facebook or Instagram on desktop platforms, Meta plans to charge a monthly fee of around 10 euros. For each additional linked account there would be an additional fee of around 6 euros. For mobile devices, the monthly fee would rise to around 13 euros due to commissions for in-app payments in the Apple and Google app stores.

These considerations from Meta are a response to new EU regulations that could restrict the placement of personalized advertising without the express consent of users. Personalized advertising represents a significant source of revenue for the company. In September, Meta presented this plan to data protection authorities in Ireland and digital competition regulators in Brussels. The company has also asked other EU data protection authorities for their opinion on this project.

Mark Zuckerberg announced new paid subscription models for Facebook and Instagram in advance. © Andre M. Chang/Imago

Subscription model for Instagram and Facebook presented: official statement from Meta

A spokesperson for Meta spoke to the Wall Street Journal, emphasizing that the company continues to believe in “free services supported by personalized advertising.” At the same time, the company is exploring options to ensure it meets evolving legal requirements.

Every day billions of people share and discover content on Facebook and Instagram. In order to cope with this massive flood of information and offer every user a unique experience, Meta relies on advanced AI systems. These systems use users’ choices and interactions to make predictions about what content will be most relevant to them. It’s not just about what users like, but also what content they share, comment on or save.