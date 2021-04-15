Instagram starts a new test today about hiding likes from user posts, after its experiences in this area that started for the first time in 2019.

This time, Instagram does not enable or disable the feature for more users, instead, it begins to explore a new option where users can select what suits them best, either choosing to see the likes of others’ posts or hide the likes.

Users will also be able to turn off likes via their own posts, if they choose to do so.

Facebook also confirmed that it is starting to test a similar experience through its own social network.

The idea of ​​hiding likes was originally about reducing the anxiety and embarrassment surrounding posting content on the social network.

This means that people may be disappointed if their posts do not get enough likes to be considered popular.

This problem has been particularly difficult for younger users, who care so much about what their peers think, that they delete posts that weren’t getting enough likes.

But not everyone agreed that removing likes was a change for the better during tests, and for this reason, the latest Instagram test gives users the option.

The company says: This new test is enabled for a small percentage of users globally through Instagram.

And if you are a subscriber, you will find a new option to hide likes from within the application settings, this prevents you from seeing the likes on other people’s posts while scrolling through the Instagram feed.

And if you are a content creator, you can hide likes on a per-post basis, and even if likes are publicly disabled, creators are still able to view the number of likes and other interactions through analytics.

Instagram did not say how long the new tests would take or whether and when features might be released more widely.

A Facebook spokesperson said: We are testing this on Instagram at first, but we are also exploring a similar experience to Facebook, and we’re learning from this new little test and we’ll have more to share soon.