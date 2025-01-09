Facebook and Instagram They say they want to return to their roots and embrace the freedom that, apparently at some point, they lost along the way. To that end, Meta, the parent company of the two social networks, as well as WhatsApp and Threads, has announced its decision to stop using experts to moderate the information shared on the platforms. Additionally, policy changes affecting hate speech have been announced.

According to the latest update of their policieswhich at least for the moment only has effect in the United States, users will be able to begin directly addressing homosexuals and transgender people as “mentally ill” or “abnormal.”

“We allow accusations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given the political and religious discourse on transgenderism and homosexuality and the common and unserious use of words like ‘weird,'” reads the most recent version of the company policies. This addition has an effect, in addition to Facebook and Instagram, on Threads, the Twitter transcript that Meta put online just a year ago.

The internet emporium has also begun to authorize users to send messages against women being able to serve in the army or the police. The same goes for homosexuals, as long as the arguments are based on religious reasons: “We allow content that advocates gender-based limitations for military, police, and teaching jobs. “We also allow the same content based on sexual orientation, when the content is based on religious beliefs.”









According to American media, beyond these additions, Meta has eliminated some sections from its policies, such as one in which it was prohibited to dehumanize transgender people or another in which it was stated that it was not allowed to refer to a woman as a ” object” or “property.”

At the moment, the changes only appear in the Goal policies for the United States. ABC has contacted the company to see if, at some point, these could become effective in Spain and the European Union. At the moment no response has been received. However, in a statement to the Anglo-Saxon media ‘Wired‘, a company spokesperson points out that the company’s intention is to relax the limitations on hate speech globally.