The giant led by Zuckerberg has put forward a proposal to lower the cost of subscriptions to its social services.

Six euros a month to forget about advertisements. This is the new one proposal of Meta, which is trying to get some air from the pressures of Europe by preparing to reduce the cost of your Facebook and Instagram subscription at 5.99 euros instead of the current 9.99 euros. By aligning more closely with the European standards set out in the GDPR and the Digital Markets Act, this initiative aims to respond to pressure from activists and adapt to current regulations, in order to guarantee the protection of users and alleviate the authorities' concerns regarding privacy and competition.

Change of plan Until now, the price of a Facebook and Instagram subscription was around 10 euros The subscription, launched last October, has been criticized by BEUC (European Consumer Organization) as an "aggressive practice" because "forces users to choose between privacy and displaying advertisements". Meta was also criticized for the way in which it presented the subscription to users: through a full-screen notice that explicitly invited them to choose between "giving up" the sum required for the subscription or continuing to use the service without advertising. Currently, in the EU, these two options for accessing Mark Zuckerberg's social networks remain.

The free version that allows users to use Facebook and Instagram as before, with personalized ads and active tracking.

The paid version, which offers limited ad customization, will cost 6 euros per month starting from the March renewal.