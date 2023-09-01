Meta, the US giant founded by Mark Zuckerberg, is considering introducing paid versions of Facebook and Instagram ad-free for EU users. This is what the ‘New York Times’ reports, quoting sources close to the dossier. This decision, writes the US newspaper, would be a response to the new EU antitrust rules envisaged by the Digital Markets Act, the new European regulation on digital markets and digital advertising.

“Users who will pay for Facebook and Instagram subscriptions – underlines the ‘Nyt’ – would not see ads. This could help Meta avoid privacy concerns and other controls by EU regulators by offering users an alternative to services linked on the company’s advertising, which are based on the analysis of people’s data. Meta should therefore continue to offer free versions of Facebook and Instagram with ads in the EU”.

In any case, notes the newspaper, “it is not clear how much the paid versions would cost” and a Meta spokesman has so far declined to comment.