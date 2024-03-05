Tuesday started off on the right foot for some, especially those who use Facebook. This morning a drop was reported on Meta sites, affecting not only Facebook, but to Instagram too. Thus, Multiple user sessions have closed unexpectedly, making them impossible to access.

According to Downdetector, the problems began at 9:00 AM (Mexico City time). In the case of Facebook, the error is found when logging in, since the site simply does not allow this to happen, causing major service interruptions. Although the teams on this site are already working to solve this problem, at the moment we do not know when everything will return to normal.

This is a problem that has been replicated in other Meta applications, such as Instagram and Messenger, which have removed users from their profiles, and do not allow them to re-enter, at least not instantly. However, this does not seem to be the case on WhatsApp. Although there are a couple of reports that point to the opposite, it seems that this is only affecting a small group of users, and is not a large-scale problem.

For the moment, Meta has remained silent regarding this problem, which is not only affecting Mexico, but other regions are suffering similar problems. In this regard, Andy Stone, a member of the company's communications team, mentioned that a solution is already being worked on. This is what he commented:

“We are aware that people have problems accessing our services. “We are working on this now.”

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. —Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Let's remember that this is not the first time this has happened and, as always, this problem will be solved throughout the day. In this way, remember to constantly check Facebook and Instagram, which will eventually return to normal. Meanwhile, Twitter has been filled with the now classic memes that make fun of this situation. On related topics, this is what Facebook would charge for not showing ads. Likewise, he sues Meta for the safety of the minors.

Editor's Note:

Although Facebook is no longer as important to my generation, it is still an important tool for many. It is not only a social network, but also a work platform. In this way, I hope that everything returns to normal as soon as possible.

Via: Downdetector