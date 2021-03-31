Almost three months after Donald Trump was blocked by the main social networks, this Wednesday both Instagram and Facebook announced that they deleted an interview with the former US president by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

According to an email that circulated from the companies themselves, the reason for this elimination was because “features Trump speaking“. The former Head of State is blocked in a way.”indefinite“since the assault on the Capitol of last January 6.

It happens that after the incendiary statements that, for many, encouraged the violent takeover of the Capitol During the first days of January, the online community began to demand that the president be prevented from broadcasting messages to destabilize the democratic order.

As big tech companies continue their bid to cancel the New York mogul, audio from the podcast “The Right View With Lara Trump” was pulled from Facebook last night and was reportedly later removed by Instagram.

Both tech giants belong to American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Lara Trump, who collaborates with Fox News, shared a screenshot of an email sent by a Facebook employee saying that the company I would cancel the interview, picked up the ANSA news agency.

“We are reaching out to inform you that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page which showed President Trump speaking“reads the company’s email.

The text adds that “in accordance with the block we place on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, the additional content posted (his voice)” will be removed and will lead to additional limitations on accounts“.

Trump was also permanently banned from Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Trump vs. Social media

The president of the United States signed an executive order in May 2020 that opens the door to a possible cataract of lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and other technological giants, in a new step in the war that he launched against social networks, an important weapon in his election campaign. He accused them of having a “power without check to censor, restrict, mold, hide, alter virtually any form of communication “.

The fierce standoff began when Twitter tagged two Trump tweets to warn followers to check presidential information, implying that could be false or biased.

The bird’s social network came out to defend itself as did Facebook, which published: “It is a platform where different points of view can be expressed. We believe that we have to protect freedom of expression at the same time that we take care of our content community harmful, including those that seek to prevent voters from exercising their right. These rules apply to everyone, “the firm said.

AFG