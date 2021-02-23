Several social media outlets have deleted a film from the ARD magazine “Monitor” from their pages. This angered the presenter of the show.

Cologne – The moderator of the ARD magazine “Monitor” is horrified. Georg Restle wrote on Twitter: “Hello Instagram, hello Facebook, of all things, our monitor film about the racist attack in Hanau is supposed to violate your guidelines. Seriously now? ”

What happened? The social networks Instagram and Facebook had that ARD– Post “One year after the Hanau attack: Fatal omissions?” Banned from their pages and banned there. Instagram wrote as a statement that the post had been removed because it violated community guidelines. “We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram.”

Hi@instagramHi@FacebookDE, of all people #Monitor-Film about the racist attack by #Hanau should violate your guidelines. Seriously now? For everyone else: Click here for the film: https://t.co/1DjX6mll2p pic.twitter.com/ra8x0QkbFo – Georg Restle (@georgrestle) February 23, 2021

Facebook and Instagram block “Monitor” post on Hanau: Post makes government failure the topic

Restle said in another tweet that he had asked Instagram and Facebook. So far there has been no reaction. In both social networks there are posts on the subject of Hanau on the respective “Monitor” pages, but the said video can no longer be found on Facebook or Instagram.

Video: The racist attack in Hanau

The article by the TV magazine “Monitor” refers to the attack in Hanau in February 2020 and highlights the failures of the authorities, especially the police. A 43-year-old German murdered nine people with foreign roots on the evening of February 19, 2020, before allegedly killing his mother and then himself. The film can still be seen online, among other things at the WDR self. (fmü)