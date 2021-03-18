Facebook and Instagram, two of the most popular social networks, introduced new tools to provide more information to its users about the vaccination process against Covid-19, among which stand out a function that announces when and how each person has their turn through WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg led a global campaign through its platforms to help bring 50 million people closer to receiving one of the vaccines that are distributed worldwide.

Where and when can they get vaccinated?

Facebook has partnered with Children’s Hospital Boston, in the United States, to help people identify nearby places to get vaccinated, including business hours, contact information, and links to schedule an appointment.

The tool is available at the Covid-19 Information Center and will be available at 71 languages different.

New Information Center on Covid-19 on Instagram



The social network of images, owned by Facebook, is also part of the campaign with the Covid-19 Information Center that will help people quickly access reliable information about the virus.

Also, the platform launched stickers in Stories for people to show their support for the vaccine and share accurate information about it.

Easier to register and get vaccinated

Facebook is expanding the official WhatsApp chatbots on Covid-19 so that people register to be vaccinated with health authorities and governments. In this sense, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social network, recognized the Boti chatbot of the City of Buenos Aires, as an international example of a WhatsApp solution.

Boti, the virtual assistant of the government of the city of Buenos Aires. Photo: Andres D’Elia

In the case of Boti, it was positioned as the source of official information that allows the derivation of suspected cases according to the protocol established by the Health authority, as well as offering residents of the City of Buenos Aires a place to consult about symptoms and prevention of the illness.

Through these tools, users can officially register to receive vaccines in countries where they allow it, including the province of Buenos Aires (Argentina), Serrana (Brazil), Indonesia and South Africa.

New labels to promote trustworthy information

Facebook confirmed that it will add labels with WHO information to posts on Facebook and Instagram that discuss vaccines.

In addition, labels will be applied globally to all posts about COVID-19 vaccines to direct people to the Clearinghouse.

Information to understand vaccine trends and behaviors

Today, Facebook unveiled new data and information on vaccination trends from the COVID-19 map and dashboard, which provides information to understand and monitor vaccine delivery in more than 200 countries and territories.

On the other hand, Facebook has since February expanded the list of false claims that it will eliminate related to vaccines against Covid-19, after consulting with the main health organizations, including the WHO.

The company assured that has since removed two million content with false claims on Facebook and Instagram, mostly after receiving warnings.