Facebook updated the news section -the newsfeed– so that users have more control over what they see and share, and can even switch from a view of relevancy posts to the most recent with the new chronological order.

The latest changes will allow users select who can comment on each of your posts, from anyone to only the people and pages that the user tags, and in this way adjust the audience.

The tool was designed to help control how users want conversations to occur in their public posts and limit unwanted interactions.

On the other hand, and through the “favorites”, users will have the ability to control and prioritize friends’ posts and pages. This tool allows you to add up to 30 contacts and pages so that your publications appear at the top.

“Why do I see this?”, Another of the new features of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network.

In addition, they will be filtered to see them separately, with a new menu in the filter bar located at the top of the news section. With this bar, you can also switch to a chronological order of posts -the most recent first-, different from the one that arises from the algorithm classification.

The filter bar will be available “soon” in the Facebook application for Android and will be tested “in the next few weeks” on iOS.

“Why am I seeing this?”

The news section shows “new and relevant content”, suggestions for publications of pages and groups, which the user has not yet followed, but which the social network “considers” that they may be interested. They are primarily based on interaction with posts, related topics, and location.

From this Wednesday, Facebook offers the detail about the content that it suggests with the section “Why do I see this?”, so that the user knows the factors that have led to it being displayed.

With information from DPA.

SL