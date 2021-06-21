Fabio Massimo Nicosia, President of the Libertarian Party and member of the National Committee of Italian Radicals, presented an urgent appeal presented pursuant to art. 700 of the code of civil procedure against Facebook, for the continuous blocks of his profile arranged without contradiction, without motivation and without the possibility of effective recourse.

Nicosia, announcing that the hearing for discussion will be held at the Court of Milan on 13 July, comments: “Facebook must do away with considering itself the host of a platform, with the power of life or death on posts and user profiles, when we are linked to Facebook by a contract, which Facebook does not respect, just as it does not respect the general law of contracts, nor the Consumer Code “.

“Given that Facebook is the seat of the public debate, the social network must remain neutral and respect art. 21 of the Constitution and not enter this debate with a straight leg, imposing on us ‘American’ rules with a colonialist and above all censorious attitude”.

“Social networks are the seat of today’s public debate, so it is unthinkable that the protection of the freedom of expression of thought and expression ‘guaranteed’ by Facebook could even be lower than that guaranteed by the State through art. 21 of the Constitution “.

Nicosia specifies that the blocking of his profile “also entails the blocking of the pages and groups of which I am an administrator, namely the Libertarian Party, Anarchist Radicals, Libertarian Laboratories, that of the Association for the protection of citizens and consumers, Law and Market, in addition to the cultural page Frank Zappa Serious Club, with the consequence that the damage suffered is disproportionate, which demonstrates the total irresponsibility of Facebook in its actions “.