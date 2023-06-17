Despite the fact that the market for social networks and electronic applications has diversified in recent years, the truth is that Facebook continues to be one of the great favourites.

Thus, recently, the Meta virtual platform has added new features for content creators of Reelswhich now has the so-called “Inspiration hub” or source of inspiration.

In this new space, Facebook shows the most popular videos of this format so that Facebook users take references and can also apply them to their recordings.

According to the company’s own words, the objective of the new functionalities focused on content creators is that they feel that it is “easier than ever to create Reels, generate an audience with the professional mode for the profile and obtain a constant income on Facebook”.

Among the novelties that users of the Meta social network can find is the so-called “Inspiration Center”, a space included in the board that collect reels, hashtags, topics of interest and popular songswhich makes it possible for Internet users to know which Reeels are being more viral on the platform.

In addition to this, a new template center has been implemented in Reels Composer which shows the most used to create clips with said shape in an easy and practical way. For its part, a new interface has also been added for editing videos in the version for mobile phones, which agglomerates audio, text and music in a unified screen.

On the other hand, Facebook has also updated Clips to Reels for Liveswhich makes it possible to automatically select the best quality videos from the live stream and create Reels from them.

Finally, Meta has announced that it is in its plans to gradually incorporate the new updates around “Ads to Reels” (Ads in Reels), as announced in May of this year, so soon some users will be able to monetize Reels that include licensed music from the audio library of the blue social network.