The Facebook group companies are accused of being aware that their estimates of the number of their users are unreliable and artificially high, but they have ignored the matter to reap more advertising revenue, according to recent court documents.

“These are revenues we should not have earned at all because they were based on wrong data,” one employee wrote in an internal email.

The social media giant has faced a class-action lawsuit by a company since 2018. The complainants assert that the network leaders were aware that its data on “potential reach” of ads was based on inflated numbers about the potential audience for the ad campaigns, but did not attempt to correct the situation in order not to lose revenue.

The California-based company derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from selling ad space targeting specific groups of its users. Prices vary according to a number of criteria, starting with the number of users who might see the ad.

“These documents were chosen to match the complainant’s account,” Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne commented in response to a call from AFP. + Potential reach + a campaign planning tool that is never used to determine the price tag for advertisers.

“It is an estimate, and we clearly explain how it is calculated on our ads page,” he added.

In March 2019, the site changed the method for determining “potential access”, not based on the number of active users of the network, but rather on the number of people who had seen an advertisement for one of the company’s products during the last 30 days.

In 2020, the company achieved revenues of nearly $ 86 billion, and its profits exceeded $ 29 billion, an increase of 58%.

EMarketer for Market Studies expects that Facebook’s net ad revenue will reach $ 96.6 billion in 2021, representing 24.4% of the global market.

The Google and Facebook groups, which occupy the first and second places respectively in this market, are facing prosecutions from the federal authorities, accusing them of exploiting their dominant position.