Now he has a name, a surname and a face the former employee of Facebook who shared dozens of thousands of pages of research and internal documents of the social network, those that the Wall Street Journal has taken to publish under the name of “The Facebook Files”, and which have already caused discussion for the study that indicated that Instagram played a toxic role in the lives of adolescents.

Is called Frances Haugen, is 37 years old, graduated from Harvard and was Facebook product manager in 2019, before stepping down from her position in April 2021. In Italian we could define her as “mole”, but that would be inaccurate, since the term includes a shadow necessarily negative, implying a certain ethical opacity. Let’s find out his statements together.

Facebook: a former employee accuses the company

Frances Haugen has decided to come out and reveal her identity in an interview with CBS “60 Minutes”, where she has increased the dose against the giant of Marc Zuckerberg with other burning issues. Here are his words: “I have repeatedly witnessed conflicts of interest between what was good for the audience and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook each time chose what was best for her“.

To move Haugen, pushing her towards this risky j’accuse, was the disappearance of a person dear to her due to the conspiracy theories circulating on social media. And so he told how he witnessed, during his stay in Facebook, a change of course in relation to hate messages and disinformation circulating on the platform. Until 2019, apparently, there was “a security plan” to contain these known issues, but “after the 2020 presidential elections, something has changed“.

Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, therefore, according to the reconstruction of the former employee, it initiated an important change, which coincides with a relaxation of the restrictions relating to hate messages and the dissemination of dubious content on the electoral result: a choice that has ended up favoring the spread of theories on the alleged fraud. Haugen explains that Facebook’s earnings are tied to content consumption. And therefore the more content is shared, the more content is consumed, the better. In this context, anger and hatred are formidable multipliers. However, he also states that Zuckerberg never “deliberately decided to create a platform dedicated to hatred”, but as if anything he allowed “to make choices whose side effects lead to greater gains”.