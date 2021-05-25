US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet next month in Geneva, the first face-to-face meeting between the two adversaries and one that comes at a time of deteriorating relations.

As The Washington Post reported Tuesday, the one-day summit is scheduled for June 16.

According to an official familiar with the meeting, the meeting will cover a wide range of topics They include nuclear proliferation, Russian interference in US elections, climate change, and COVID-19.

Biden is also expected to express concern about the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraineas well as by the Russian ally, Belarus, which forced a civilian plane flying over the country to divert and land and arrested an opposition journalist on board.

What to expect

US officials do not expect the meeting to produce major breakthroughs, nor do they see it as a reboot in the relations between the two countries in the same way that former President Barack Obama had waited at the beginning of his administration to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries. the two adversaries of all life.

Instead, it is seen as a place for Biden and Putin improve your relationship and gain a better understanding of each country’s interests and potential problem areas.

US officials approach the relationship as one that will be complicated and difficult, but they also see Putin as a highly personalized decision maker and one whom Biden needs to cultivate.

The announcement follows the meeting in Iceland days ago of the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, who met to, among other issues, pave the way for a meeting between Biden and Putin.

Biden had already proposed to Putin to meet personally in a third country, during a phone call in which the American asked his Russian counterpart to “reduce” the growing tensions with Ukraine.

