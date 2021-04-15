ofValentin Betz shut down

The “Corona emergency brake” with strict rules will soon apply nationwide. Baden-Württemberg still wants to start face-to-face teaching in schools again.

Stuttgart – The last few months have also been a challenge for students in Baden-Württemberg. The measures against the corona virus also changed steadily in the classroom. To prevent the virus from spreading, schools switched to distance learning. The coronavirus is still a problem, and serious easing is far from in sight. Nevertheless, Baden-Württemberg decides to teach students on site again. As BW24 * reports, face-to-face teaching starts in schools, but the closure is already imminent.

