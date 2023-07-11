Express Analysis | What do the polls say before the debate?

History says that debates move the vote little, but sometimes little can be enough.

The best-studied debates are those in the United States. There, two researchers, Erikson and Wlezien, analyzed all those held between 1960 and 2008 to draw that boring conclusion: “The best prediction of preferences after the debates is the verdict before the debates.” Later, the statistician Nate Silver gave a precise answer: the polls after the presidential debates had moved 2.3 points on average between 1973 and 2012, which is a small number, but relevant. And almost always the one who went up was the opposition candidateperhaps because the debate helps them to appear as someone who can be presided over.

In Spain, the most interesting data is that of the face-to-face between Mariano Rajoy and Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba in 2011. Then the CIS interviewed thousands of people who had seen the debate and most said that the debate “did not influence them at all” . However, 3% said that it helped them make up their minds and another 1.3% acknowledged that they changed their vote that day.

That’s why tonight’s debate matters.

In open elections – and the polls say they are – moving 1% of the vote between the left and right blocks could well decide the Government. In addition, it is relevant that it is a face-to-face duel between these two parties, because, according to the data of 40dB. for EL PAÍS, right now 8% of the 2019 PSOE voters say they will vote for the PP. There will be undecided who doubt between PP and PSOE watching television.

Finally, it should be remembered that discussions always carry a risk. An oversight can turn a candidate into a meme, and although that does not happen often, the danger exists. In this sense, debating in front of millions of people is similar to walking along a path next to a precipice: the normal thing is that you walk along it calmly, like someone walking on the sidewalk, but you don’t stop having a precipice next to you.