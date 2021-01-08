Students have been kept away from institutions for months. If we put aside the real false face-to-face start in September, some of them have not had “real” lessons since March 2020. The promise of a partial resumption of lessons in January, for students “Priority”, has never been held. And the threat of the pandemic, with the health measures it imposes, is hardly receding. So what could be more logical? In Paris, the University of the Sorbonne has decided to organize its exams as of January 4 … in person. Like nothing ever happened.

A first repressive response

But for students, too much is too much. This astounding decision led to the start of a revolt and attempts to block the places where the examinations take place. Unfortunately, this is no longer surprising: the first response to this movement was repressive and police. Massive presence of law enforcement forces at dawn in front of the three Sorbonne University sites (Sorbonne, Malesherbes and Clignancourt, respectively in the 5 e, 17 e and 18 e arrondissements), control of summons, prevention of blocking attempts: under these conditions, the situation could only degenerate.

Shield blow

This is what happened, with clashes and violence denounced by the students: “ Wednesday in Clignancourt, a college vigil slapped a student, in front of witnesses, when he had already threatened her physically the day before »Says Yamna, who specifies that the complaint has been filed. The same day, a student was injured in the hand by a shield from a police officer. On Thursday January 7, the incidents were the most serious on the Place de la Sorbonne: “ Students were jostled, thrown to the ground … there were two arrests “Continues the student in license of geography, who affirms that one of the apprehended students was” hit in the truck Where the police had placed him. Facts that seem to confirm the images of a video that has since circulated on social networks.

Boycott calls

Suddenly, the blocking attempts turned into calls for a boycott of the partial. It’s hard to know to what extent these are followed, when the administration side says that … everything is going normally. An attitude which adds to the anger of the students: “They are in denial, lying, it’s not okay»Esther gets carried away, also in geography. Denial of the movement, but above all denial of what it denounces: “These exams are unequal because not everyone was able to prepare them under the same conditions. In recent weeks some of us were just wondering how to eat every day, others can’t take distance education because they have to share their connection with their families, and the promises of making computers available on the Internet. the campus are not held …“

“Confidence lost”

Communicating with each other through social networks, the students sent open letters to the administration to denounce the dysfunctions of the digital platforms where classes are supposed to be given, the lack of organization, but also their distress and exhaustion: “We had no response, or to present us wishes! “Yamna gets angry, whose anger is palpable. And, judging by the organization of this movement by social networks, outside of traditional organizations, it is undoubtedly not an isolated case. President of the UNEF union at the Sorbonne, Bridget Ndungu says she supports the movement: “The announcement of face-to-face exams was felt like a hammer blow,she explains.Some students have returned to their families, they do not know how to organize themselves to return, this implies transport costs and also knowing where to live, how to eat …“According to her, the university”lost student confidenceBy refusing to listen to them.

Oil stain

It remains to find a way out of the situation. “It would be necessary to remove the partial, or to have the choice to pass them in distancial,suggests Esther.We know that there is no miracle solution, but that at least we are listened to!After meeting the dean of the Faculty of Letters, Bridget Ndungu suggests that students who have not passed their exams will not have zero and could retake the exams in remedial or during broom sessions. In the meantime, the movement could spread oil: other blocking or boycott attempts have been reported in Paris 13 and at Upec (Université Paris-Est Créteil), and general assemblies elsewhere are in preparation.

