First act: Last Friday, THE printed DEBATE published the official report on covid-19 in elementary schools on its front page: in the first two weeks of face-to-face classes, 1,599 infections were recorded.

Second act: Yesterday, also in EL DEBATE, the report appeared at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, by the rector Jesús Madueña Molina: zero infections in his third week of face-to-face classes at 100 percent.

Third act: yes you can (apply the face-to-face system without risk), as long as the corresponding educational authority strictly applies the health safety protocols that the State Government Health Secretariat tirelessly insists on calling: use of face masks and gel, healthy distance and the first filter, which is confinement at home in the face of any symptoms of the virus.

DBT BREAKS RECORD. In style, start this 2022 DEBATE Media. The results of the most credible ranking (based on Comscore numbers) in its last two measurements reflect that our sites cover practically half of the national top ten.

In the most recent, published by El Economista (in a pair with Comscore, for the purpose of this study), DEBATE Media occupies four of the 10 native digital media, that is, those that were born on the Internet, with the highest volume of users in Mexico. These are Soy Carmín, My Pocket, Soy Futbol and Show News.

“It is the first time in history that a media group has achieved this complicated, but not impossible, feat,” reveals the note published yesterday in print by EL DEBATE.

It remains, then, to take off your hat to the general of this journalistic army, MC Luis Javier Salido Artola; also before the general in charge, who is our editor Andrea Miranda and, of course, before the captains of the DBT regiment on the web, Fabiola Manjarrez and Faviola Verdugo. !! Congratulations!!

ENEYDA AND GENEROSITY. As if from heaven, the help of the DIF Sinaloa System fell to one of the places with the most urgent needs in Culiacán, the El Buen Samaritano shelter.

The 45 older adults who inhabit this site in the midst of serious deficiencies in health services, good nutrition and decent space, received the DIF staff like a fence of angels, with its state president, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, at the head.

Health comes first, and this is how Dr. Rocha understands it, who began the rescue of this site with a medical brigade that detected cases of schizophrenia, cataracts and diabetes, among others that have already begun to be treated.

By the way, it was a pleasant surprise to see Dr. Elizabeth Montoya Morales in the DIF team, who since November was appointed as director of Care for the Elderly and Social Integration of this system in Sinaloa. Montoya is a doctor of medicine and psychology, in addition to being, at the beginning of her career, a graduate in nursing. The physical, mental and emotional health of human beings are her thing, and she continues to study, while exercising her knowledge in praxis, both in her office and at Issste (where she was the first woman to join the Board of Directors) and today, fortunately for all Sinaloans, in the DIF.

Congratulations for your good eye to Eneyda, who, with her proverbial humanitarian sense, talked with the elderly, personally listened to their needs and gave them love and comfort.

How satisfied Professor Socorro Ruiz de Rocha must be with her eldest daughter on the heavenly plane. And on earth, of course, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.