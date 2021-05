While the political tension between the national government and that of the City of Buenos Aires over the face-to-face classes, the Union of Education Workers (UTE) ratified a new teaching strike for this monday.

This was stated by the general secretary of the union, Eduardo L√≥pez, who explained that the measure of force is “against presence”. But he clarified that they will continue to maintain the link at a distance.

“If the pedagogical link is achieved at a distance, one works at a distance. What we cannot guarantee is the presence, we can’t be present“, affirmed the union member in dialogue with C5N.

From Ademys, they also summoned a stop for monday, which they will carry out in conjunction with a caravan “for vaccines for all.”

News in development.