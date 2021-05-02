While the political tension between the national government and that of the City of Buenos Aires over the face-to-face classes, the Union of Education Workers (UTE) ratified a new teaching strike for this monday.

This was stated by the general secretary of the union, Eduardo López, who explained that the measure of force is “against presence”. But he clarified that they will continue to maintain the link at a distance.

“If the pedagogical link is achieved at a distance, one works at a distance. What we cannot guarantee is the presence, we can’t be present“, affirmed the union member in dialogue with C5N.

From Ademys, they also summoned a stop for monday, which they will carry out in conjunction with a caravan “for vaccines for all.”

News in development.