The Supreme Court of Justice will rule this Tuesday in the dispute between the Nation and the City of Buenos Aires regarding the attribution that these two jurisdictions have to determine what measures are taken in educational subject to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the City presented an appeal to the Court to defend the autonomy of Buenos Aires and resist the Decree of Necessity and Urgency of President Alberto Fernández that ordered the cancellation of face-to-face classes at all educational levels. That same DNU He was replaced by another this past Saturday that maintains the same order.

This Monday, four of the judges of the Court presented their votes at the Secretariat for Original Proceedings. Elena Highton de Nolasco will abstain because she already considered when Horacio Rodríguez Larreta presented the appeal that it is not the jurisdiction of the Court to be directly involved in the disputes between the Nation and the City.

According to judicial sources, Horacio Rosatti and Juan Carlos Maqueda gave the same arguments to rule on the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires.

Rosatti and Maqueda were conventional constituents in Santa Fe, where in 1994 the constitutional reform was sanctioned which, in its article 129 says that “the city of Buenos Aires will have an autonomous government regime, with its own powers of legislation and jurisdiction, and its head of government will be elected directly by the people of the city. “

Ricardo Lorenzetti and the President of the Court, Carlos Rosenkrantz, also presented their vote in the Secretariat.

Last week, the Attorney General of the Nation, Ricardo Casal, ruled before the Court that Fernández’s DNU is “unconstitutional” because functions are assumed on matters, such as education, which remain in the hands of the provinces. For Casal, and the Court said the same in several sentences, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires has the same legal status as the provinces, especially in reference to disputes with the national authority.

