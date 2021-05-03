The legal swords of management Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They showed unusual prudence on Tuesday in the face of the impending Supreme Court ruling. Although the versions indicated that he would decide in favor of the Buenos Aires autonomy and the face-to-face classes, none of the officials who respond to the head of government wanted to show triumphalism. Today, they maintain in the City, they are more concerned with redirecting the relationship with the Casa Rosada and seek to leave behind a fight that for some, even raised tensions more than necessary.

“There is nothing to celebrate. In the event that the ruling comes out in favor of the autonomy of the City, our strategy does not move us at all. We are going to continue working with everything that has to do with the pandemic, “he explained this Tuesday to Clarion an official close to Larreta.

A week ago, the head of government seeks to lower tensions with the management of Alberto Fernández after the fight for face-to-face classes. Rodríguez Larreta, in fact, instructed his entire team to redouble their efforts to rebuild ties and work meetings with the national administration. “We must leave conflicts behind”, translated by a Buenos Aires official.

One of the leaders who was approaching positions with the Government was the Buenos Aires deputy chief Diego Santilli who always maintained a fluid dialogue with the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, right hand of the President.

Even in the city they read “as a gesture” that despite the new decree in force since last Friday that ratified the closure of schools in the AMBA there was no extra pressure from the government to implement the measure. This Monday, in fact, in the City the schools reopened without problems.

In the City, in addition, they maintain that if the ruling ends up supporting the Buenos Aires autonomy and the face-to-face classes there will be no celebrations nor do they evaluate that the head of the Government gives a press conference, as he did on other occasions. “There is nothing to celebrate,” they slipped into the City seeking to tone down the conflict.

Yesterday, the only voice of the City that came out to speak about the possible definition of the Court was the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña. He argued that they hoped “that the Court ratifies the autonomy of the City” and defended the Buenos Aires strategy on presence. “The rate of infections in schools is very low because we have protocols, because they are safe classrooms,” he said, adding: “We were already wrong last year anticipating the closure of classrooms. Four months later we realized that it had been too early so this year we can’t make the same mistake. “