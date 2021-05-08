The Government of Santa Fe confirmed that this Monday face-to-face classes will be partially resumed in Rosario. Flexibility based on the latest national decree for the coronavirus pandemic will govern Until May 21 and also establishes new restrictions in other sectors to compensate for the increased circulation implied by the reopening of schools.

“Let’s go back to educational activities at the primary and initial levels“Omar Perotti explained this Saturday.

The head of the provincial Executive noted that students and teachers of secondary school will continue with the online modality or virtual.

In turn, he stated that there are already “signs” that the previous measures allowed slow down infections by COVID-19.

The new provincial decree will enable face-to-face classes for boys and girls until seventh grade in the Rosario and San Lorenzo departments, which were listed as districts in alarm state sanitary and epidemiological and now are considered high risk.

The governor highlighted that one of the indicators taken as a reference for this rating “could be improved” with the incorporation of new beds critics.

“The other is the one that continues to worry us because the curve is attenuating, but still at high levels,” he pointed out in reference to the incidence of cases detected in the last 14 days.

The partial reopening of schools in the areas most complicated by the coronavirus will impact beyond what it does to the educational system. In this regard, Perotti argued: “What we are looking for is to have less circulation. If we are to resume, we will compensate with the restriction of other activities“.

During the presentation led by Rafael, the Minister of Health, Sonia Martorano, announced that the operation of clubs, gyms, soccer fields 5 and other related establishments.

Neither can religious activities in closed spaces. This new measure applies to both Rosario and San Lorenzo as well as 12 other Santa Fe departments that are at high health risk.

In the case of the Cradle of the Flag, the gastronomic establishments will continue working with the limitations in force since the previous week; that is, with tables to serve the public until 19 and then the sale by delivery or take away. Unlike what was arranged for the classes, this extension will only be until next Friday.

“With this we can sustain the presence“, said the official when explaining the new restrictions to resume face-to-face classes. However, she warned that” all links “of the health system” are working to the limit. “He then emphasized:” We do not only need to lower the occupation of beds, we need that the use of them is not required “.

For his part, Perotti stated that “less circulation is less contagion and fewer infections are fewer hospitalizations“According to the parameters established by the Nation, the area least affected by the pandemic is currently the north of Santa Fe. However, the official was optimistic when announcing the next measures and stated:” I am sure that that together we are going to make the attenuation low. “

According to official data, the vaccination campaign in the province has already reached 50% of the target population estimated at 1,200,000 people. Martorano reported that 609,267 inhabitants received the first dose, of which 220,033 correspond to Rosario and 90,189 to the city of Santa Fe.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.