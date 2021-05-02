This Monday the 2,359 educational units located in the City of Buenos Aires will open their doors despite the last DNU signed by President Alberto Fernández who ordered to continue with the closed schools. Meanwhile, from the Buenos Aires and national governments they hope that within the next 48 hours the Supreme Court will issue on the judicial presentation that prompted the City in which it demands that its autonomy be recognized to determine in educational matters.

The next two days will be decisive, according to the deadlines that they handle in the office of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. They maintain that between Monday and Tuesday the highest court would end up defining.

The City insists with its power to determine under what modality education will be dictated in its jurisdiction despite the fact that last Friday the President issued another decree closing the AMBA schools until May 21.

With the definition of the Court still pending, Fernández announced that he will ask Congress to pass a law that gives power to the provinces and the Government itself to make decisions within the framework of the pandemic. That could be the path that would prevent the Court from arbitrating in the future conflict. But the City’s court filing deadlines are already running.

Carlos Zannini, Treasury Attorney, asked last Monday at the last minute that the amparo presented by the Attorney General of the City, Gabriel Astarloa, who had objected to the previous DNU, be dismissed, considering it “unconstitutional”, “arbitrary” and “unreasonable” .

Afterwards, the highest court gave the Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, three days to comment on the matter. On Thursday afternoon he signed the ruling stating that the national government lacked good grounds to justify the temporary closure of schools. For this reason, the Decree that opened the debate was considered unconstitutional.

But it expired on Friday when the new DNU came into force with the same measure: a temporary closure of schools because it was considered that they could be a source of contagion and increase cases putting the health system at risk.

The position of the Buenos Aires government was the same, keep educational establishments open but with a risk, they do not have legal protection on this occasion. Thus, they hope that the Court is the one who orders the scenario and recognizes the autonomy of the City to administer and decide on the schools under its orbit and that gather 600,000 students.

During a virtual meeting that took place on Saturday afternoon, as Clarín said, The City and its legal advisers analyzed as a safeguard, the possibility of expanding the terms of the first amparo before the highest court that is already in time to resolve.

The discussion is that the amparo on which the Court must issue itself is no longer in force, which could be considered abstract. However, when referring to the autonomy of the City, in the surroundings of Rodríguez Larreta, they consider that it could be enough to guarantee face-to-face classes.

To avoid an argument that by abstract rejects the resolution of the discussion, it is that The City does not rule out going back to the Supreme Court with arguments that cover the terms of the new DNU and the epidemiological data managed by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in which they take shelter to continue with the teaching of classes in person.

In the Court there was a first attempt to issue a resolution last Friday, but the ministers decided to wait for the new DNU to come into effect. Larreta’s advisers analyzed whether they should start the entire judicial circuit again or wait for a ruling from the highest court. They chose the second option.

The situation is extremely complex, judicial sources admit, everything that the Court can resolve as the highest authority in legal matters “sets a precedent, it is jurisprudence that will be applied in the future in other circumstances,” they admit.

The calendar that they handle in the Larreta team, marks as key deadlines until Tuesday as an instance to know the decision of the courtiers, meanwhile they continue to maintain that the failure of the Buenos Aires justice that forced the city government to guarantee the opening of the schools, did not rule on terms “but on the very action of the dictation of classes in person,” said Buenos Aires sources. They analyze the situation and all the possibilities, because the recurring question is what protects them from the new DNU to open schools on Monday.