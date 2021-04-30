President Alberto Fernández put into office, a few hours after having decided to continue with the closure of schools in the AMBA, the “National Health and Education”, made up of specialists from the pediatric and pedagogical area.

The summoned representatives responded to the summons, some of them convinced that the objective was to “the photo” to validate the Executive’s concern for children. Others, on the other hand, believe that it is better that the call has arrived better late than never to be able to make a contribution.

Those were the sensations that he picked up Clarion at the end of the meeting. Omar Tabacco, president of the Argentine Pediatric Society (SAP); Angela Gentile, Head of Epidemiology at the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital; María Rosa Bologna, head of the Garrahan Epidemiological Control and Infectology Service; Mirta Roses, WHO / PAHO Special Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean; and Luisa Brumana, UNICEF representative in Argentina.

Specifically, the SAP and Unicef ​​had released in the middle of this month a critical statement with the closing of the face-to-face classes. “School is a safe place and working with children is not a risk factor,” they said in a statement released on April 15. In that text they added: “The suspension of face-to-face classes we monitor with concern the impact on children and adolescents.”

The call for the experts took place on Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m. after the President recorded the message that this Friday morning was broadcast on the national network, in which it ratified the decision to continue with closed schools in the metropolitan area.

“Our greatest concern is that they return to face-to-face classes as soon as possible, and for that we must contain the exponential rise in infections, “the president told them during the meeting with the experts, accompanied by the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti. “We are making a huge effort to have the greatest possible presence,” he explained, pointing out that “the classrooms are not the problem, the problem is circulation.”

The President recalled during the meeting that “of the 24 jurisdictions, 20 have face-to-face classes”, and remarked that “what happens in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires is not the same as the rest of the country.”

After evaluating different international scenarios, the President and his ministers affirmed that in Germany it was necessary to take “strict, short and specific measures” to have the greatest possible effectiveness. For example, they addressed what happened in Israel, which applied a strict quarantine for a month and a half to reduce the circulation of the virus, which included the closure of schools.

The President and the ministers agreed to start working jointly from the beginning of next week to start analyzing the available data that will serve to make future decisions. Specifically, the decision that Fernández must make in three weeks when the DNU expires, which will take effect from this Saturday.

