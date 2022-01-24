After the death of the singer Vicente Fernández, a controversy arose that involved Anette Cuburu and Mara Patricia Castañeda. In the program “Venga la alegría” on TV Azteca, the television host attacked the entertainment journalist, stating that she had preferential treatment in the coverage of the death of “El Charro de Huentitán”, for the simple fact of being ex-wife of Vicente Fernandez Jr., one of Don Chente’s sons.

Last December, on the outskirts of Rancho Los Tres Potrillos (located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, state of Jalisco, Mexico), many reporters tried to have exclusively the first statements of the eldest son of Don Vicente Fernández, but to the surprise of all of them, the singer also only allowed access to his ex-spouse Maria Patricia Castaneda, coordinator of Televisa Espectaculos.

This caused the inconvenience of Anette Cuburu, because his partner Flor Rubio moments before, security personnel from the ranch had taken her out. “They let a person in because he is his ex, because he is part of the family, nothing more,” he said, receiving much criticism on social networks.

After that controversy, both held a live chat on YouTube, where they talked about what happened, ensuring that there is no problem between them. Mara said:

“There was chaos and something between sadness and being very focused to be able to inform people, the followers what was happening, I found out the next day that there was a stir and that we were in trend.”

Anette Cuburu stated that when she saw the images of the commotion outside Rancho Los Tres Potrillos live, she could not fail to mention that Vicente Jr. opened the door to Mara Patricia to be interviewed, “but I can’t cheer on a company (Televisa) that isn’t mine either.”

I have to narrate it being very objective, so I said: ‘They are letting Mara pass because we remember that she is the ex-wife of Vicente Jr.’

The former host of the program “Al Extremo” mentioned that there was no malice or disrespect in her words: “people began to say: ‘envious, you would like to have Mara’s career, you are rude, because you mess with her, you’re never going to do her.

He also pointed out that he did not apologize to Mara at the time, “because I did not find the apology, that is, I am a super humble, simple person, I never forget where I come from and when I make a mistake I apologize, I am the first I do, so I didn’t find the excuse”.

Read more: Who was Don Eduardo Hernández, father of Los Tigres del Norte, and what did he die of?

Mara Patricia Castañeda replied: