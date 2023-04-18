This Saturday, April 22, another edition of the Capital Classic between América and Pumas, a rather striking duel because the Águilas are in second place in the table with 30 points, with a high chance of taking first place from striped with some combinations of results, while the university students have gained a career since the arrival of the Argentine Anthony Mohammed to the bench to be twelfth with 17 points and dream of the playoffs.
Facing the Capital Classic we want to remember how the last ten clashes between the two teams have been experienced.
It should be noted that prior to the current Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, the GNP Cupby way of preseason, with the two teams playing against each other in the Group Phase, with Universidad Nacional winning 2-0 after goals from the Argentine Gustavo del Prete and gael rodriguez. Speaking of official League matches, the last game was in the Apertura 2022, the Azulcremas thrashed 0-3 in the college olympian through the Chilean Diego Valdesthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and the mexican american Alexander Zendejas. For Clausura 2022, the goals did not come.
Regarding the Apertura 2021, the two met in the quarterfinals of the championship. The Ida clash, held in CU, ended without annotations, however, in the Vuelta del Aztec stadium, the cats gave the surprise by coming back from 1-3 to get the ticket to the semifinals. the uruguayan Federico Vinas had advanced from the penalty spot, but the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo achieved a double and the Brazilian Higor Meritao put the final goal. On that occasion, those from Coapa started as favorites due to their position in the table and because in the regular phase they had won 2-0 thanks to the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez already Mauro Lainez.
Further back, in the Clausura 2021, again the auriazules did not take advantage of their own property and were surpassed by the minimum of Henry Martin. In the case of the Apertura 2020, everything ended in a 2-2 draw. Juan Vigon overtook UNAM, then the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti matched the cards; later, the Argentine-Paraguayan Juan Iturbe overtook again cougarsbut vineyards He closed the equalizer by specifying a maximum penalty.
Likewise, before the Guard1anes 2020 took place, they once again shared a group in the Cup for Mexico 2020, drawing 0-0; finally, in the canceled Clausura 2020, both gave away a 3-3 draw. The Argentinian defender Nicholas Freire scored at minute 3, but his compatriot leo suarez and vineyards they turned around. At 82′ and 84′, the Argentines Victor Malcorra and Juan Dinenno they made it 3-2, however, The Bomb Martin He spoiled the plans by achieving a tie at 90’+4′.
|
DATE
|
RESULT
|
CHAMPIONSHIP
|
12/23/22
|
Cougars 2-0 America
|
Sky Cup 2022
|
08/13/22
|
Cougars 0-3 America
|
MX League A2022
|
02/26/22
|
Cougars 0-0 America
|
MX League C2022
|
11/27/21
|
America 1-3 Cougars
|
Liga MX A2021 Semifinals Return
|
11/24/21
|
Cougars 0-0 America
|
Liga MX A2021 Semifinals First Leg
|
10/03/21
|
America 2-0 Cougars
|
MX League A2021
|
02/05/21
|
Cougars 0-1 America
|
MX League C2021
|
10/03/20
|
America 2-2 Cougars
|
MX League A2020
|
07/07/20
|
Cougars 0-0 America
|
Mexico Cup 2020
|
03/06/20
|
Cougars 3-3 America
|
MX League C2020
On July 1, 1962, America welcomed the cougarswho came from promotion, winning 2-0 in the college olympianwhich in those times served as the house of the blue creams.
Both have been measured on 159 occasions, taking into account only the official matches.
In MX League, America leads with 44 wins for 47 draws and 30 falls, with 165 goals scored against 147. In league, also leads with 13 victories for seven draws and five falls, with 37 goals for and 21 against. Speaking of the Copa México, cougars add three wins, five draws and one loss. The only time they met in the Champion of Champions, America He came out the winner because they won one of the duels and the other ended tied. Finally, in Pre-Libertadores there were two draws.
|
Club
|
League
|
Cup
|
Champion of Champions
|
CONCACAF Champions
|
Interamerican Cup
|
CONCACAF Giants Cup
|
AMERICA
|
13
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
cougars
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
Season finale 1984-85
The controversy of that championship marked a large part of the rivalry of both institutions. In the first leg, everything ended in a 1-1 draw after goals from Carlos Hermosillo for the Eagles and Alberto Garcia Aspe by National University. La Vuelta ended without goals, so it was decided to have a third tiebreaker game, which ended with great controversy due to the arbitration of Joaquin Urrea. The Argentinian Daniel Brailovsky scored at minute 11′ and 56′, while the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti at 71′. The controversy came when he scored a penalty in favor of the Millions after a hand of Felix Cruzbut when Alfredo Tena he committed a similar action, he left and decided not to penalize, a move that left the whistler marked forever.
Season finale 1987-88
Years later, the blue creams would win a final again. for the going Luis Flores achieved the 1-0 in favor of the cats, while in the Vuelta, Flowers reappeared, but those from Coapa thrashed 4-1 with a double from Gonzalo Farfan and targets of Adrian Camacho and the brazilian Anthony Carlos Santos.
Season finale 1990-91
At last came the retaliation of the university students with the famous ‘Tucazo’. After finishing 3-2 in the Aztec stadium in favor of the Most Hated, Ricardo Ferretti He scored the only goal of the Vuelta thanks to a free-kick shot that made the overall score 3-3, giving the auriazules the crown for having scored the most visiting goals.
Champion of Champions 2004-05
The last time they disputed a trophy. In CU there were no goals, but in the Azteca the home team won 2-1 after a double from the Brazilian Kleber Boas.
The biggest beating of America to cougars It happened in the semifinal of the Apertura 2018 when they left the score 6-1.
In the case of cougarsHis biggest victory was in the 1990-91 season by 5-2.
Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ is the biggest network breaker in the world Capital Classic with 14 goals between 1986 and 1996. In the case of cougars is about Jesus Olalde with eight between 1993 and 2000.
