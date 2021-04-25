ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

First a woman reported the theft of her car – but then she got it back herself. It gave the supposed thief a few slaps in the face.

Linz – It sounds a bit like a scene from a 1980s action film with Bud Spencer (86, † 2016) and Terence Hill (82) – but according to the police, the whole thing obviously actually happened that way. The car was stolen from a Hungarian woman (41) who lived in Linz. But shortly after she reported the theft to the police, she got her car back on her own – in the truest sense of the word, as reported by 24auto.de.

When the woman found the vehicle, she said three men she did not know were sitting in it. Most of the theft victims would probably have called the police at that moment. Not so the stolen Hungarian – the woman decided on a kind of vigorous surprise attack: She tore open the door of the car, grabbed the man behind the steering wheel by the sleeper and gave him a few slaps. Apparently the woman’s Watschn attack was quite painful – at least it made an impression on the alleged perpetrators: They fled. The Hungarian then even took up the chase – with the “recaptured” vehicle. However, after a while she lost sight of the men. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.