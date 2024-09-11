US Elections, the shadow of a conspiracy emerges on the Trump-Harris confrontation. During the live broadcast, the Democratic Party candidate for the 2024 presidential elections allegedly used ear studs to get suggested answers

Conspiracy theories also reach overseas. To be precise, in the electoral campaign for the American presidential elections. Yesterday, Tuesday 10 September, there was the TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. A heated confrontation in which the two candidates “caught” each other many times before the broadcast. A vitriolic exchange in which the politicians running for the White House pinched each other from a distance. During the broadcast a camera took a very tight close-up of Harris in which her earrings were also filmed. According to many American sources, those earrings would be anything but a jewel but would hide a powerful invisible earpiece with which the Dem candidate would have suggested some answers when she was in difficulty. A direct connection with her spin doctor immediately ridden by the Republicans.

Going into detail, Many Trump followers have posted two comparison images: one shows a pearl earring worn by a person, the other the earrings worn by Kamala Harris in the TV confrontation, also in the shape of a pearl. Well, the two jewels would be the same jewel-earphone. The earrings worn, in fact, have a vague resemblance to a pair of “audio earrings” sold on Kickstart, to be precise the “NOVA H1”made by the German company Icebach Sound Solutions.

But Harris’s entourage doesn’t agree and is crying out about cheap conspiracy theories since the jewels are supposedly produced by Tiffany: no spy earpiece, therefore, just a beautiful pearl mounted on white gold. Of course, the doubt remains and further inflames a one of the hottest election campaigns of the last 40 years.