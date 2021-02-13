Face / Off, the film starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, set a precedent in action cinema in 1997. More than 20 years later, the story will not have a remake, but a continuation by Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs. Kong.

“I would never do a Face Off remake. It is a perfect action movie. Simón Barrett and I are writing a direct sequel ”, revealed the filmmaker to end the rumors. Now, many have been wondering if Cage or Travolta will be part of this new story.

The actors played FBI agent Sean Archer and terrorist Castor Troy, respectively. They took on the other’s physical appearance through surgery in a complicated story triggered by the murder of the first’s son by the criminal.

As we saw in the tape, Archer’s pursuit of Troy culminates in a serious accident that leaves the terrorist in a coma. Then, the FBI agent undergoes surgery to implant the face of his rival to go on an undercover mission. However, everything gets complicated when the thug wakes up and the other’s face is implanted.

Face / Off it had a budget of $ 80,000,000, which was far exceeded by its net box office of $ 245,000,000. Following this success, Paramount Pictures was expected to do a follow-up, but this did not reach concrete plans until now.

Currently, the film has a 92% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. By media consensus, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat and mouse in a story of violence beautifully stylized by John Woo.