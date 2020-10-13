Face masks The director general of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health says that he changed the mask instructions issued in the spring because of concerns about the safety of protective equipment.

In April, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health instructed the use of the mask in areas where it is not possible to avoid close contact. A few days later, the recommendation was removed.

Institute of Occupational Health director general Antti Koivula tells STT that in the spring he himself decided to change the instructions for fabric masks on the website of the National Institute of Occupational Health. According to Koivula, the changes in the instructions were based on concerns about the safety of fabric masks.

The changes in the guidelines of the National Institute of Occupational Health are linked to the information on face masks, of which there have been reports of differences of opinion between the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

Among other things Helsingin Sanomat said yesterdaythat THL would have liked to have disseminated more widely to the public in the spring about the importance and orthodox use of face masks, but STM did not consider it necessary. STM replied On Twitterthat the ministry has been reporting on the safe use of masks as early as April to the Department of Occupational Health website. The guide covers the manufacture and use of different types of face masks and respirators.

However, the guidelines for fabric masks made by the National Institute of Occupational Health changed their word choices considerably during the spring. On April 9, the National Institute of Occupational Health instructed that face masks should be used, for example, in shops and public transport, where it is not possible to avoid close contact. A few days later, that recommendation was removed.

“I was no longer sure about the masks on the market at the time and the instructions for making folk masks to see if they were safe. We stated that we cannot keep that recommendation there, ”says Koivula, Director General of the National Institute of Occupational Health.

In the fall THL issued a recommendation on the use of face masks, the language of which is very similar to what was already on the website of the National Institute of Occupational Health in the spring. According to Koivula, now in the autumn we are in a very different situation than we were in the spring.

“You can be sure that when you buy a mask from a store, it’s safe. This is really a kind of task that we did in hiding from the public all spring, so we were instructed to start manufacturing, ”says Koivula.

The National Institute of Occupational Health is a promoter of well-being at work that has instructed workplaces in preventing a coronavirus pandemic. According to Koivula, face masks have been communicated, especially in the early stages of the epidemic, through the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, because the department had expertise in masks and protection.

“We have expertise in the use of protective equipment in an industry where work is done in places in really dangerous conditions. When Korona came as a surprise to everyone, we had people who understand the logic of protection, ”says Koivula.

Koivula saysthat the National Institute of Occupational Health works closely with STM, but ultimately operates independently.

“The biggest difference with THL is that the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health is much more independent and we are guided by a tripartite, ie we have a different type of steering structure.”

“As for the different policies, we’ve all done them as an independent institution.”

STM announced today that it has reviewed communications related to mask guidance with THL and the National Institute of Occupational Health. The ministry says that more attention will be paid to clear ways of working and doing things together in the future.