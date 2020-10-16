Face masks Posti is making extensive use of face masks – This is how large companies respond to the new recommendation

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the use of face masks in the workplace is recommended. HS asked major employers what they are doing now and how the recommendation will change their practices.

Postal outlined on Thursday that it will introduce face masks in the metropolitan area in all those jobs where it is not possible to maintain a safety distance of two meters.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) said at a news conference on Wednesday that the metropolitan area recommended by the Corona Coordination Group now the use of face masks in all workplaces. Previously, the recommendation was valid mainly in public areas of the city.

HS asked major employers Posti, Kesko and the OP Bank Group about their mask policies. Many look at their own recommendations and requirements by region. Keeping distance and Hygiene measures remain the primary safety measures.

In the mail to date, masks have been used regionally and in distribution work in facilities where customers have so requested. In addition, about two weeks ago, distributors began using masks in public spaces in cities and municipalities as well, when the Department of Health and Welfare recommended it.

Director of Occupational Safety Marjo Rehn says that Posti ‘s emergency management team decided to introduce masks in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen for work tasks where safety distances cannot be maintained.

According to service seller Sisko Nykänen (right), in the current situation, a common good goal is the most important. Nykänen, Arja Naukkarinen and other employees of Jyväskylän Posti remind that the use of masks ensures the safe transactions of customers.­

“We will be introducing the masks extensively from Monday onwards,” Rehn says in a message.

The post office originally planned to introduce the masks more widely independently as Christmas approached. This is the most important season of the year for the company, during which there is no room for large exposures or chains of infection.

Postal has prepared in good time even for the use of face masks to be recommended nationwide everywhere. The company has secured an order channel through which there are enough masks.

Even before Thursday, all Posti employees were required to wear a mask in Vaasa and Jyväskylä.

“The situation there is so bad that it has been put in place for all activities indoors and outdoors,” Rehn said.

Previously, the recommendation was also valid in Mikkeli. Rehn believes that already in the metropolitan area, distributors use masks in practice more widely than just in the required locations. The atmosphere for wearing masks has seemed good to him.

Mail distributor Roy Nyman returned to Vaasa with a protective mask on his face. In Vaasa, all Posti employees wear face shields.­

Kesko the new recommendation may lead to measures outside grocery stores, where workers in the metropolitan area have hitherto used masks.

Kesko’s offices combine teleworking and local work. The chain’s stores and offices have about 7,000 employees, of whom about 2,000 do information work.

In close-up work, staff have maintained safety clearances and avoided face-to-face encounters. Events for more than 20 people have not been held for a while and visits have been canceled. It has been possible to attend the meetings remotely.

Kesko’s Director of Welfare Katriina Ahtee says the company is now rethinking the need to use masks outside of grocery stores as well. A decision has not yet been made.

“We are also updating the risk assessment for face shields. We have had masks available in certain situations for staff use, for example for work-related trips and training situations. ”

There is a note in the window of the Post office in Vaasa reminding about the mandatory nature of the mask.­

K-Group reported in September that workers in grocery stores wear face shields in areas where the rate of infection is growing the fastest. There are now 18 such areas, hospital districts or municipalities.

The company monitors the situation on a daily basis. Customers are also advised to use a protector.

In grocery stores, HOK-Elanto has also recommended the use of a mask or visor for staff. Lidl has given a recommendation on the use of the mask to both staff and customers.

Ahtee says that he has not noticed any difficulties in increasing the use of masks in the K-Group. The masks have been purchased by professional buyers.

“Of course, it has been a huge advantage for us as a company to have our own expertise.”

Also The OP Bank Group, a finance company, is told that the company is monitoring the situation and also hearing the wishes of its employees. No decisions have yet been taken since the new recommendation.

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, Vallila’s premises are currently very spacious, but naturally we can increase the use of masks now that new recommendations have come from the authorities,” says the director of human resources. Hannakaisa Länsisalmi by email.

According to him, OP’s locations primarily take care of safety distances, distances and hygiene. Employees have used masks in customer service situations where it is difficult to maintain a safety margin. Customers have also been offered masks.