Face masks won’t be necessary outdoors from this Saturday, provided people keep their distance from others.

According to the new regulations, masks are still mandatory indoors and on public transport and must be worn outside if it’s not possible to maintain a 1.5 meter safe distance in crowds or at events.

If events are held in outdoor spaces and people are seated at least 1.5 meters apart, masks will not be needed.

“The indicators tell us that we are on the right track and, with very high vaccination rates,” said Health Minister, Carolina Darias “so it’s time to be more flexible about the mandatory use of masks. “