Face masks Mask recommendation expands: Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa recommend use in high schools and vocational schools as well as in several public spaces

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa recommend the use of a face mask for all 15 – year – olds in all city services whenever close contacts cannot be avoided. The cities jointly announced the matter on Tuesday morning.

The recommendation applies to, for example, secondary schools, libraries, sports facilities, museums and points of sale. The recommendation will take effect immediately or no later than Thursday, October 1, 2020, the press release states.

Students are encouraged to take the expanded mask recommendation in secondary schools seriously and adhere to it unless there is a specific health reason not to use the mask.

In principle, each student and resident is responsible for the use of the face mask, the acquisition of the masks and the costs involved. For teachers and others working in educational institutions, masks are acquired by the employer.

However, low-income students and other low-income people have the opportunity to pick up masks from mask distribution points organized by the municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori, Mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä and the Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen state in their joint statement that the use of masks can avoid more drastic measures, such as restrictions on openings and the introduction of distance learning in schools.

Last during the week, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) updated the recommendation on the use of a face mask so that the mask is recommended for use in the accelerating phase of the epidemic, for example in shops and shopping malls, as well as at public events.

The guide mentioned that regional authorities could make broader or more limited recommendations in their own territories.

In the metropolitan area, the number of infections is such that the epidemic can be considered to be in the process of accelerating.

Already last week, Hus’s chief physician Markku Mäkijärvi said the hospital district recommends a face mask for use in public spaces such as shops, theaters, concerts, hospitals and public transportation.

The Helsinki Region’s public transport mask recommendation came into force earlier.

During the acceleration phase, the regional incidence of coronavirus is about 10–25 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen told HS last week that the use of masks is not at an ideal level.

“The use of masks is partly an information issue, but to a large extent this is also an attitude issue. The mask’s recommended use must be taken seriously. We should all follow it, ”Puumalainen said.

The number of infections has increased recently, especially in young adults.