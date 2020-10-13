Face masks Is Finavia’s new mask guideline a must or a recommendation? CEO: In practice, the use of a mask is required

Finavia will tighten its mask guideline from Tuesday onwards. In future, the use of the mask will be required of all passengers except those who cannot use it for health reasons.

Finland Finavia, which is in charge of airport operations, will require the use of a face mask by everyone at the airport from Tuesday.

The new guide applies to all passengers and others at airports. Finavia instructs that the mask must always be worn when moving around the airport.

HS asked Finavia’s CEO From Kimmo Mäki, whether Finavia’s new guidelines are mandatory or recommended.

“In practice, we require the use of a mask,” Mäki replies.

“In the past, we had a strong recommendation, when we recommended passengers to use a mask. Now we demand it. In practice, our own staff requires them to wear a mask when meeting and encountering passengers. ”

However, Mäki says that there are situations where the use of a mask is not possible, for example for health reasons. this is THL face mask recommendation in accordance with.

“In these cases, we understand the situation. We want to ensure that travel is responsible and safe. There are several reasons why you have to travel. ”

According to Mäki, there is no experience of requiring a mask so far, but Finavia believes that the new guidelines will have a significant impact. In terms of content, the guidelines apply to the same areas as previously issued recommendation.

Mäki reminds that airlines, such as Finnair, have their own mask instructions.

Finavia released its previous mask recommendation as early as May. With the new, more stringent guidance, the company says it wants to protect passengers and airport staff.

Mäki is concerned that the strict travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have practically stifled air traffic and, at the same time, foreign connections that are important for Finnish business.

“Our country needs good air connections in order to promote trade relations and exports. Our well-being and competitiveness are completely dependent on foreign trade, and domestic tourism demand does not replace the income generated by international tourism. Without flight connections, we are in trouble, ”Mäki says in a Finavia press release.

Masks are on sale at the airport in several stores and kiosks. A mask vending machine was also installed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at the beginning of September.

Finavia also says that it has acquired more than 100,000 masks for the use of its personnel. In addition, drip guards have been installed at more than 100 customer service points.