Face masks At work, it is now recommended to wear a face mask in the Helsinki metropolitan area – Mayor Vapaavuori: “There is evidence that the disease has spread in the workplace”

The metropolitan area at a press conference today, the corona coordination group spoke about new policies aimed at calming the epidemic situation in the region.

One new policy is to give a face mask recommendation to all workplaces throughout the metropolitan area.

“There is evidence that the disease has spread in the workplace. Social encounters take place and safety distances are often difficult to observe, especially in common areas, ”says the mayor of Helsinki. Jan Vapaavuori (kok).

Vapaavuori presented the recommendation at a press conference of the coordination group. In the past, the recommendation has only applied to some workplaces, such as health and medical care staff working in clients.

It now applies to common areas in all workplaces in the metropolitan area, such as coffee rooms, meetings and workspaces, where safety intervals or rotation cannot be arranged.

So what does this mean? For example, should a mask be worn if sitting two meters away from co-workers?

“There are no exact meter numbers in the recommendation, but we now appeal to the use of country and city common sense. And keep in mind that this is a recommendation. The jobs are very different. ”

The face mask seems to have been the line of yesterday’s decision-making by the corona coordination group rather than hard action. We do not want to close leisure activities and do not want to transfer primary school children to a distance school only as a last resort.

“We (in the coordination group) have a very strong consensus that school closures cause quite severe disadvantages quite quickly, it increases learning inequalities and segregation in society.”

As a new recommendation, the coordination group encourages parents to use face masks also when staying indoors in early childhood education, for example when taking and picking up a child from kindergarten.

To the big ones a masquerade is coming to the metropolitan area for public events.

At the press conference, Vapaavuori said that it would be justified to give a binding decision to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area in October on the use of a face mask for public events of more than 20 people.

Vapaavuori confirms on the phone that a mask obligation is coming, but a formal decision on the matter will be made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. The matter is being prepared, and Vapaavuori cannot say the exact date.

“Even large public events can still be organized, the conditions will only tighten,” says Vapaavuori.

The obligation would continue from its entry into force until the end of November. It would also require that only half of the customer seats be available.

No face mask recommendation was given for hobbies or elementary schools. A recommendation has already been issued to secondary schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

According to Vapaavuori, separate instructions for hobby activities are currently being prepared.

“There are so many different types of hobbies that we ended up drawing up separate instructions and guidelines for hobby activities.”