Andrés Manuel López Obrador has only one opposition: the feminists. There is no other opposition in Mexico that has the strength and magnitude of women’s collectives. Nor is it another that resignifies the national symbols to which the president so reveres and appeals above the demands made in that resignification. He seems not to be aware, however, there is no political party or civil group that has greater power than the actions of feminists. The more you ignore these political actions, the stronger your opposition becomes. Perhaps you forget that there are also many of the women who brought him to power. This is his biggest political opposition. The more women are ignored, the more they join, the more voices they sound, the more pints: the more the fire grows. Independently organized women of all ages, from all over the country, are joining. From September 4 to date, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in Mexico City has been taken over by groups that demand justice for violence against women. The CNDH – necessarily non-governmental – is the only recourse that victims and their families have in the face of abuses committed by the State. This headquarters has been renamed by the collectives “House of refuge Not one less” and in its renaming it carries the main requirement. In the refuge there are mothers, relatives, orphans of the disappeared, relatives of the victims of femicides, young children, women who cook for the collectives, others who organize the products that are donated, workshops are given, stories are shared, they organize to demand justice, all this between the walls intervened with words such as “Justice”, “We do not forgive or forget” or “Girls do not touch, they do not rape, they do not kill each other.” In solidarity with the seizure in Mexico City these days, groups in other cities have joined protests, closures and seizures in other CNDH headquarters, such as the symbolic closure in Aguascalientes, the interventions in Morelia, the seizure in the State of Mexico, the symbolic shots in Puebla, Tabasco, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Sonora, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, among other States. It is important to mention the importance of the context in which these actions take place, for example, in the other takeover of the CNDH in the State of Mexico there were abuses of power by the police against women, right there, in the State in which there is a double gender alert. All this has happened days before the cry, López Obrador’s second in the presidency, which was surrounded by national symbols in an empty Zócalo and in the midst of a historical silence.

Keep reading