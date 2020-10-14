1. Start with Face Primer
2. Establish Long-Lasting Foundation
Foundations of different types, textures and formulas are available in the market. Therefore, you should choose a long lasting foundation. Always choose a foundation that lasts between 12 and 24 hours. Also, it should be as per your skin type. By doing this you will not have to worry about touch-ups later.
3. Set up makeup
Make sure to set it after applying complete makeup. You can do this by applying powder or spray. By doing this your makeup will look long-lasting and crease-free. It will also help remove shine or stickiness from the face.
4. Apply matte lipstick
To avoid any lipstick marks on your face mask, always prefer to apply matte lipstick on the lips. Matte lipsticks are usually transfer proof. After applying the lipstick, let it dry for a few seconds and then wear a mask.
