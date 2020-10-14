Everyone is required to wear a mask due to the corona virus. But those girls who like to do make-up do not go out without applying it. In such a situation it is that the makeup does not stick on the face for as long as it should last. The entire face makeup, especially lipstick, spreads directly on your face mask. If this is not the case, today we have brought some makeup tips for you, so that your makeup can be prevented from being transferred to the face mask.Girls often quit applying primer. But you should not do this. Apply primer before applying makeup base, as it makes your makeup flawless. It also helps your makeup to last throughout the day. many times . They look bad. By applying primer, the pores are closed and the face looks beautiful.

2. Establish Long-Lasting Foundation



Foundations of different types, textures and formulas are available in the market. Therefore, you should choose a long lasting foundation. Always choose a foundation that lasts between 12 and 24 hours. Also, it should be as per your skin type. By doing this you will not have to worry about touch-ups later.



3. Set up makeup





Make sure to set it after applying complete makeup. You can do this by applying powder or spray. By doing this your makeup will look long-lasting and crease-free. It will also help remove shine or stickiness from the face.



4. Apply matte lipstick



To avoid any lipstick marks on your face mask, always prefer to apply matte lipstick on the lips. Matte lipsticks are usually transfer proof. After applying the lipstick, let it dry for a few seconds and then wear a mask.