There is no doubt that Botox is very effective, but it is effective as well as very expensive. It is not necessarily effective on every skin, especially if you are young and your skin is soft. There are also other cheap and easy ways to combat wrinkles – such as our own DIY Botox mask.

This homemade recipe is natural, easy to make, inexpensive, and works wonderfully on tired skin that needs a little boost. Now we are not saying that your wrinkles will disappear, but over time, it can help improve their appearance, while in a short time it will relieve dull skin and nourish and moisturize your face. So let’s know in detail about this unique home remedy…

Botox mask made from DIY yogurt and banana:This beauty mask uses yogurt which contains lactic acid. AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) such as lactic and citric have natural acidic properties that help flush out and repair dead skin cells, promoting skin turnover and skincare, as it is absorbed by their epidermis.

Also read: Malaika Arora’s hair started falling due to Covid, then this onion’s indigenous tip found comfort

Bananas on the other hand have the power of nutrients and vitamins which are necessary to keep the skin vibrant and healthy. This mask hydrates and moisturizes the skin and protects against harmful particles. It also contains vitamin A which refreshes your tired skin and increases its shine. Together, these two ingredients have the power to improve your skin’s signs of aging with all the nutrients, which, by repairing the skin, gives you a younger look.

Method: (Mix them all together)

Curd – 2 tablespoons

1 mashed ripe banana

1 teaspoon honey (not required, but has super hydrating properties).

Skin remains soft, make face wash at home

Keep this mixture in the fridge to cool – cooling will make you feel refreshed and will help to temporarily tighten your skin. Apply this mixture on your face with a brush and let it remain on the face for 15-20 minutes before washing it with lukewarm water. Continue to use the rest of your products and moisturizers. We recommend applying this mask once a week. Do you guys love DIY as much as we do? Comment below and tell us which other DIYs you want to know about.