A 49-year-old man from Idar-Oberstein, a city in western Germany, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old gas station worker on Saturday night. An argument about wearing a face mask would have killed the young man.











According to police investigations, the suspect entered the gas station around 7.45 pm to do some shopping. Since he was not wearing a mouth and nose protection, a short conversation ensued with the cashier who would later become the victim of the crime.

The suspect then left the gas station. He returned around 9.25 pm, this time wearing a mask. When the suspect got to the cash register, he pulled the mask down and another brief altercation ensued. He then took a revolver from his pocket and fired a fatal shot at the student from Idar-Oberstein, the indictment says. The man then fled on foot.

Manhunt

Based on the recordings from the surveillance cameras, the detectives were able to quickly publish a photo of the suspect and launch a public manhunt. Due to the perceived danger posed by the fugitive and possibly armed suspect, police also warned of picking up hitchhikers in the area.

The police searched all night for the fugitive. The agents of the police station in nearby Trier were supported by special units and a police helicopter. A man was even arrested overnight in a restaurant, but he turned out to be innocent.

At around 8:40 am, the wanted suspect himself entered the police station of Idar-Oberstein – which is located near the Luxembourg border – accompanied by a woman. There he was arrested by special forces.

The man was not known to the police. When searching his apartment in a neighborhood of Idar-Oberstein, investigators found the murder weapon and other firearms and ammunition. During the interrogation, the suspect indicated that he acted out of anger at the rejection on his first visit to the gas station. The man also said that he is opposed to the corona measures in his country at all.

