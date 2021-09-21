Authorities in the western German town of Trier said the suspect told police he acted “out of anger” after the 20-year-old gas station worker asked him to wear a face mask.
“The suspect also said during interrogation that he refuses measures related to the coronavirus,” the police said in a statement.
According to the investigations, the man initially left the gas station after the dispute, but then returned, wearing a face mask, and shot the worker before fleeing.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect, a German citizen, in line with privacy laws, the Associated Press reported.
Wearing a face mask is among the measures in place in Germany to stop the spread of the new Corona virus.
