The Italian treatment center of Operation Smile, a non-profit organization specializing in surgery and in the treatment of cleft lip and palate and in the training of doctors and other health professionals in middle- and low-income countries, was inaugurated in Milan. Thanks to a memorandum of understanding between the Operation Smile Italia Ets Foundation and Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo, Italy too will have an Operation Smile multidisciplinary treatment centre, unique in Europe – underlined by the Foundation – which adds to the over 30 centers that the he organization already has in 20 other countries around the world. The center is headed by Costanza Meazzini, scientific coordinator, Luca Autelitano, clinical coordinator, and Angela Rezzonico, speech therapy coordinator.

“Operation Smile chose Milan and the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo for the high specialization in the treatment of facial malformations – says Federica Tedeschi, general manager of the Operation Smile Italia Ets Foundation – but also for the high level of training of the medical staff and the more than twenty years of experience as a regional reference center for cleft lip and palate. Our goal is to implement training programs in surgery, speech therapy and orthodontics for professionals from low- and middle-income countries”. In addition to providing multidisciplinary diagnostic and therapeutic assistance for facial malformations, the center will be Operation Smile’s European hub for the integration of professional training and scientific updating projects for volunteer doctors and health workers of the organisation, with particular attention to professionals in low- and middle-income countries, and a scientific research center on new technologies, surgical protocols and therapeutic pathways in the field of cranio-maxillo-facial malformations.

“The collaboration with the Operation Smile Italia Ets Foundation and the regional cleft lip and palate center of the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo declares the general manager of the local social-health company, Matteo Stocco – The high professionalism of our specialists and the The multidisciplinary nature of the center has allowed us to export our expertise beyond European borders”.