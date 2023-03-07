Nuevo León.- Going to school by public transport is something that many people experience daily, which is hard and dangerous at times since it can be a very long trip, as in this story from Carolinaa passing girl a third of their day to be able to attend the Universityis one of the many challenges he faces every day.

Carolina’s Nuevo Leon, Mexico, She is 20 years old, and she is clear that studying is essential for her, since she is trying to build her future and in view of her dreams, passion and vocation, she is studying a Bachelor’s Degree in Educational Institutional Management, one of the university degrees in Education and Pedagogy that are taught in the Santa Catarina University.

Given the distance from his home to the school, it complicates his day-to-day life a bit, because to attend the campus and also with his commitment to social service, he spends 8 hours in the truck, and sometimes he is late because public transport does not pass.

Carolina Vicencio is a clear example of self-improvement lessons, since according to information from ‘abcnoticias, the young woman is 20 years old, and spends a third of the day in the truckSince he wants to go to class and learn, that is why he faces all the obstacles.

The woman says she gets up at half past three in the morning, to have time to get ready, prepare everything and walk to Route 96, on Heberto Castillo avenue, in the center of García, what was most surprising about the story, is how late 40 minutes to an hour to go by.

The story went viral, because the student Vicencio has a fixed routine, he spends eight hours of his day on board a truck, contemplating the roundtrip from home to school, does his respective social service that is required in the university, and has established sleep six hours

The student residing in Nuevo León, Mexico, in the Hacienda del Sol neighborhood, house in García, divides her time this way, so she does not have time left to do homework, which has brought repercussions on her school situation, in addition to be late because the truck is late.

The young woman stressed that sometimes she feels powerless because despite sleep before 10:00 pm, wake up at 3:30 am, being at the bus stop at the latest at 5 to reach public transport, he is sleepy and sometimes arrives late because of the situation with the trucks.

Although he tries to take advantage of those eight hours on the road, it is not impossible for him to study or rest, and after spending almost two thousand pesos a month, a few more times, because he finds himself in need of taking a taxi since the bus does not pass.